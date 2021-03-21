Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP investigating possible shooting, woman seriously injured

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Kelowna crime stats for 2020 released' Kelowna crime stats for 2020 released
WATCH: The Kelowna area is reporting a decrease in property crime related offences but a spike in assaults and domestic violence during the pandemic. Jules Knox breaks down the numbers. – Feb 26, 2021

A woman suffering from “an apparent gunshot injury” was treated at Kelowna General Hospital on Sunday morning, police said.

Kelowna RCMP said officers were called to the hospital at around 6 a.m. after the seriously injured woman arrived at KGH seeking help.

Police have launched an investigation into what the RCMP described as an “alleged shooting.”

Read more: Kelowna RCMP: Theft, some property crimes drop by a quarter in 2020

“Kelowna RCMP are on scene at a residence in the 100-block of Prior Road South in Kelowna in relation to this investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, in a media statement distributed Sunday morning.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urgently appealing for tips in the case.

“Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with police,” Noseworthy said.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceShootingKelowna RCMPKelowna General HospitalKelowna NewsPrior Road South

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers