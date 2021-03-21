Kelowna RCMP investigating possible shooting, woman seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

A woman suffering from “an apparent gunshot injury” was treated at Kelowna General Hospital on Sunday morning, police said.

Kelowna RCMP said officers were called to the hospital at around 6 a.m. after the seriously injured woman arrived at KGH seeking help.

Police have launched an investigation into what the RCMP described as an “alleged shooting.”

“Kelowna RCMP are on scene at a residence in the 100-block of Prior Road South in Kelowna in relation to this investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, in a media statement distributed Sunday morning.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Police are urgently appealing for tips in the case.

“Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with police,” Noseworthy said.