Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

News

‘Life-threatening’ injuries reported after vehicle falls off hoist in Barrie garage

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 12:13 pm
At about 9 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an incident at the Barrie Do It Yourself Garage at 84 Tiffin St.
At about 9 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an incident at the Barrie Do It Yourself Garage at 84 Tiffin St. Barrie Police

An incident in which a vehicle fell on a person at a Barrie, Ont., garage over the weekend has resulted in “life-threatening” injuries, a Barrie police spokesperson confirmed Monday.

At about 9 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an incident at the Barrie Do It Yourself Garage at 84 Tiffin St.

“Somebody had been working on their vehicle,” Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon said.

“The report is that the vehicle came off the hoist, and the person was pinned underneath it.”

Leon said the person was removed from underneath their vehicle and sent to a local hospital before they were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“We did notify the Ministry of Labour, and they did not attend,” Leon said. “I’m not sure the circumstances, but it may be because of the way that it’s set up. It’s not a formal work location because of the do-it-yourself capacity.”

Since Saturday, Leon said there’ve been no updates regarding the person’s physical condition.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsBarrie Police ServiceCity Of BarrieBarrie Do It Yourself GarageBarrie falling car injuredBarrie injuryTiffin Street Barrie

