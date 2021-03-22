Calgary police charge man accused of trafficking two teenage girls

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man they allege is responsible for trafficking two underage girls.

Police said their investigation, which spanned several months, found the accused had recruited a 15-year-old girl to work for him between March 2020 and February 2021.

“It was discovered the man set up online advertisements for sexual services with the victim in exchange for money,” police said in a Monday news release.

“It is believed the man would arrange for transportation of the victim to the locations of the encounters he had set up for her with other men.”

Police said the victim didn’t know the details of the pre-arranged meetings, other than “the types of sexual acts she was expected to perform.”

“The victim would often be given very little of the money, while the accused kept the majority of the funds himself.”

Police alleged the man had also engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl, in addition to setting her up for encounters with other men in exchange for money, drugs and alcohol.

Both of the victims in the investigation were under the legal age of consent in Canada, which is 16.

Police arrested 33-year-old Ahmed Hassan Duale on March 18.

Duale is facing 10 criminal charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years of age, sexual interference with a child under 16 years of age and trafficking of a person under 18 years of age.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information that could aid in this investigation to contact Detective Amy Spence at 403-428-5457.

For more information on how to recognize the signs of child abuse — and what to do if you suspect a child or youth is being abused — you can visit the CCAC website.

In Canada, there is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault.

Victims of sexual assault can report it by calling the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or 911 if they are in immediate danger. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.