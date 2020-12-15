Menu

Calgary man charged with sex assault, sex trafficking of teenage girls, has died

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 3:51 pm
Michael Todd Mazar, 48, was initially arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 and then again on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Michael Todd Mazar, 48, was initially arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 and then again on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

A Calgary man who was arrested twice in recent weeks and charged with both the sexual assault and sex trafficking of teenage girls, is dead, according to police.

Michael Mazar was first arrested in early November, along with a 19-year-old woman, and both were charged with sex trafficking and sexual assault, among other offences.

Read more: Calgary police charge 19-year-old girl, 48-year-old man in sex trafficking of teen girl

Police said at the time that officers were first called to a downtown Calgary hotel in response to concerns that a 15-year-old girl was being sexually exploited and could be in danger.

“Police learned the girl had also been repeatedly sexually assaulted by the man and the woman, who coerced the girl into participating in the sexual acts with them together in exchange for money,” Det. Amy Spence said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Mazar was released from custody after a late November court appearance.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Man and woman charged in Calgary sex trafficking investigation' Man and woman charged in Calgary sex trafficking investigation
Man and woman charged in Calgary sex trafficking investigation – Nov 5, 2020

Then on Dec. 8, almost a month later, Mazar was arrested a second time and charged with sexually assaulting another teenager, this time a 16-year-old.

Read more: Calgary man charged with sexual assault of second teenage girl

“It is believed the girl was repeatedly assaulted between April and August this year,” police said at the time.

“Investigators learned the man arranged for transportation for the girl to his residence, where he attempted to use alcohol to intoxicate the girl and provided her with drugs and money in exchange for sexual services against her will.”Calgary police confirmed to Global News Monday that Mazar died, and said the circumstances of his death are not suspicious and investigators don’t suspect foul play.
Click to play video 'Sex-trafficking survivors push on despite added challenges from COVID-19 pandemic' Sex-trafficking survivors push on despite added challenges from COVID-19 pandemic
Sex-trafficking survivors push on despite added challenges from COVID-19 pandemic – Oct 9, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary sex traffickingCalgary sexual assault investigationCagary sex trafficking investigationMichael Mazar deadMichael Mazar deathMichael Mazar sex traffickingMichael Mazar sexual assault
