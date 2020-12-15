Calgary man charged with sex assault, sex trafficking of teenage girls, has died

A Calgary man who was arrested twice in recent weeks and charged with both the sexual assault and sex trafficking of teenage girls, is dead, according to police.
Michael Mazar was first arrested in early November, along with a 19-year-old woman, and both were charged with sex trafficking and sexual assault, among other offences.
Police said at the time that officers were first called to a downtown Calgary hotel in response to concerns that a 15-year-old girl was being sexually exploited and could be in danger.
“Police learned the girl had also been repeatedly sexually assaulted by the man and the woman, who coerced the girl into participating in the sexual acts with them together in exchange for money,” Det. Amy Spence said at the time.
Mazar was released from custody after a late November court appearance.
Then on Dec. 8, almost a month later, Mazar was arrested a second time and charged with sexually assaulting another teenager, this time a 16-year-old.
“It is believed the girl was repeatedly assaulted between April and August this year,” police said at the time.
