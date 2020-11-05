Calgary police charge 19-year-old girl, 48-year-old man in sex trafficking of teen girl

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges against a man and woman accused in the sex trafficking of a teenage girl.

The investigation started on March 25, when officers were called to the Sandman Hotel at 888 7 Avenue S.W. over concerns a 15-year-old girl was being sexually exploited and was possibly in danger.

According to police, a woman introduced the victim to a man for the purposes of engaging in sexual acts in exchange for drugs and money.

“The girl was also coerced into subsequent sexual acts with the man and woman against her will,” a news release stated. “The victim was not able to legally consent to any of the acts, as the legal age of consent in Canada is 16.”

Nineteen-year-old Cheyenne Madison Savannah Lee Schmeikal and 48-year-old Michael Todd Mazar were arrested on Wednesday.

Schmeikal is charged with obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, sexual assault, trafficking a person under 18, obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person, possession of child pornography and access child pornography.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

Mazar is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services.

He is set to appear in court on Nov. 20.

Anyone with information that could aid in this investigation is asked to contact Detective Amy Spence at 403-428-5457.

For more information on how to recognize the signs of child abuse — and what to do if you suspect a child or youth is being abused — you can visit the CCAC website at http://www.calgarycac.ca.

Victims of sexual assault can report it by calling the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or 911 if they are in immediate danger. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers. Tweet This

In Canada, there is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault.

With files from Jenna Freeman