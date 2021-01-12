Alleged leader of Calgary drug ring ‘The Family’ now charged with human trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say the alleged leader of a local drug trafficking network known as “The Family” is now facing new charges related to human trafficking.

Police announced in November they had charged The Family’s alleged leader Lawrence Chukwka Orubor, 52, with drug-related offences following a six-month-long investigation.

At the time, police said over 500 people were believed to be connected to The Family’s drug distribution network as either sellers or buyers, and the group was believed to be linked to some 80 violent incidents.

On Tuesday, police said that since then, their investigation had revealed the accused and an accomplice were allegedly trafficking women for the purpose of prostitution.

Investigators believe at least two women were being trafficked and said one alleges she was assaulted if she didn’t “comply with the demands of the leader and his associate.”

“This group targeted women who were vulnerable to manipulation and control because of their addictions,” Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach said in a news release.

“They preyed on at least two women that we currently know about, though we know they had a vast network in Calgary.” Tweet This

Police said Orubor was arrested at a home in the 2800 block of 16 Avenue Southeast on Jan. 7. He was found to be with another person he wasn’t allowed to see due to the conditions of his bail, police said.

Orubor is now facing additional charges including assault, trafficking, material benefit from trafficking and material benefit from sexual services.

Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Shakir Jamal, who is wanted for several offences including trafficking, assault and assault with a weapon. He is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation.

Police describe Jamal as being five-foot-eight-inches tall and 125 pounds with short black hair that is balding. He has a tattoo on his right cheek that says “Family.”

Anyone who knows of Jamal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.