Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Alleged leader of Calgary drug-trafficking ring ‘The Family’ charged by police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
The Calgary Police Service says drug-related crime and violence in the city began to increase in 2015.
The Calgary Police Service says drug-related crime and violence in the city began to increase in 2015. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police say the leader of an alleged drug trafficking ring known as “The Family” has been arrested and charged following a complex six-month-long investigation.

More than 500 people are believed to be involved or connected to The Family’s drug distribution network as either sellers or buyers, according to police.

In addition, police say some 80 violent incidents in Calgary over the past year and a half are thought to be connected to The Family.

Read more: Calgary police charge 5 people after $5.8M in drugs and cash seized

“The group is comprised of individuals with addictions and other vulnerabilities, who are primarily homeless and mostly reside in and around the downtown area,” police said in a Friday news release.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, officers searched two vehicles and four homes throughout the city — in the 0-100 block Lake Sylvan Close Southeast, the 500 block of 8 Street Northeast, the 1100 block of 8 Avenue Northeast and the 1700 block of 26 Avenue Southwest.

According to police, the searches led to the following items being seized:

Trending Stories
  • 1,006 grams of methamphetamine
  • 232 grams of fentanyl
  • 233 grams of crack cocaine
  • 282 grams of powder cocaine
  • 630 grams of GHB
  • $34,791 in cash
  • Drug trafficking paraphernalia
  • Weapons (crossbows, knives and bear spray)

“Although the amount of drugs seized does not appear record-breaking, we believe a large volume of drugs were distributed in small quantities across this vast network, never staying in one place for long,” Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach said.

Police have charged Lawrence Chukwka Orubor, 52, with drug-related charges including instructing drug trafficking and violent offences for a criminal organization.

Read more: Calgary police charge 19-year-old girl, 48-year-old man in sex trafficking of teen girl

As officers executed search warrants on the vehicles and homes, police also sent teams of officers and community partners to the downtown core to seek out those believed to be involved with The Family.

“Eleven people believed to be connected to the distribution of the drugs with outstanding warrants were taken into custody to deal with their current matters before the courts, before being connected with support services,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Calgary Police Service Diversity Resource Team paired up with the Bear Clan Patrol to offer support and resources to more than 100 vulnerable persons in the downtown area,” police continued. “The Elbow River Healing Lodge, the Friendship Centre, the SORCe and Be The Change YYC, were engaged to offer immediate resources and support for the days to come.”

Read more: 34-year-old man charged following $750,000 drug seizure in Calgary

“This operation sought to address the ongoing drug-related crime and violence throughout the downtown core and we believe we have been able to make a significant impact in addressing these issues,” Gach added.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceDrug TraffickingDrug chargesBear ClanCalgary drugsdrug ringThe FamilyCalgary Bear ClanCalgary drug chargesCalgary The FamilyLawrence Chukwka Orubor
Flyers
More weekly flyers