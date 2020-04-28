34-year-old man charged following $750,000 drug seizure in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 34-year-old man after a six-month investigation into drug trafficking led to the seizure of more than $750,000 worth of drugs and 11 guns.

Police said the investigation began in October 2019, following a tip that suspicious parcels were being shipped between Calgary and Quebec.

In October, police said several parcels containing cannabis were intercepted by the Calgary Police Service.

On April 20, another package was intercepted — this time being shipped to Edmonton — which contained 50 hits of LSD and five litres of what is believed to be gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), police said.

Officers said a search warrant was then conducted on April 23, on a home in southeast Calgary, where $759,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and ketamine were seized.

A second search of a home in Foothills County resulted in the confiscation of 11 guns and a large amount of ammunition, police added.

Kenny Bergeron is facing 27 charges as well as a summons under the Public Health Act.

Police said prior to his arrest, Bergeron believed he had come into contact with a person confirmed to be COVID-19 positive and was supposed to be self-isolating, however, he was seen having several close-proximity interactions with people outside of his family.

Bergeron is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.