Calgary police charge 5 people after $5.8M in drugs and cash seized

Five people from Calgary have been charged with drug-trafficking offences after a seven-month-long investigation led officers to seize nearly $6 million worth of drugs and cash.

In April, as part of a separate drug trafficking investigation, Calgary police said officers from the District Operations Team identified a suspect they believed was connected to another drug trafficking network.

The investigation led police to search three homes and three vehicles on Oct. 5. Police said the residences were located in the downtown area in the 600 block of 6 Avenue S.W., the 900 block of 10 Avenue S.W. and the 900 block of 16 Avenue S.W.

In total, the following items were seized:

13.56 kilograms of methamphetamine

10.18 kilograms of cocaine

525.4 grams of fentanyl

28.3 grams of MDMA

$4,075,145 in cash

The items are worth a total of about $5.8 million, Calgary police said in a media release Friday morning.

“Investigations are never over,” said Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley.

“Our teams are constantly pulling at the threads of various leads to see where it will take them in rooting out those who seek to profit off vulnerably addicted Calgarians.”

Calgary police seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and more than $4 million cash after a seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation that led to homes and vehicles being searched on Oct. 5, 2020. Courtesy, Calgary police

Quima Greene-Thijs, 25, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime.

Asad Khan, 25, is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Awad Rashed, 25, is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breach of a recognizance.

Abdul Habib, 26, is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breach of a recognizance.

Vanessa Thoummarath, 25, is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime.