Crime

Court delay in Nova Scotia for former Better Business Bureau Atlantic CEO facing child porn charges

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 10:48 am
Peter Moorhouse, the president and CEO of Atlantic Canada's Better Business Bureau.
Peter Moorhouse, the president and CEO of Atlantic Canada's Better Business Bureau. Peter Moorhouse/LinkedIn

Peter Moorhouse, who was fired as CEO of the Atlantic Canadian branch for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after RCMP announced he was facing child pornography charges, has had his court case pushed back to May.

Moorhouse, 47, is facing charges of making child pornography, possession of child pornography and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Read more: Peter Moorhouse fired as CEO of BBB Atlantic after child pornography charges

The former Atlantic BBB CEO was charged following the search of a 35-year-old man’s home in Enfield, which was conducted after police received a complaint.

As a result of the search, Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga was charged with sexual interference and making child pornography.

In the days that followed his arrest, the BBB announced its board had unanimously voted to terminate Moorhouse’s employment with cause.

Click to play video: 'Riverview ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography' Riverview ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography
Riverview ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography – Feb 11, 2021

Rob Pizzo appeared in Shubenacadie provincial court on Moorhouse’s behalf on Monday, where he told the court that the Crown has yet to be assigned.

As a result, Moorhouse’s court date was pushed back to May 10, when he is now scheduled to enter an election or plea.

Moorhouse remains released on strict conditions, which include remaining in his Enfield residence, not possessing a firearm or weapon, or any device capable of accessing the Internet.

Read more: Better Business Bureau Atlantic’s president faces child pornography charges

He also is not permitted to have contact with Carlos Moraga or anyone under the age of 18, as well as prohibited from attending any public parks, daycare centres, swimming pools, playgrounds, skating rinks, community centres and recreational centres.

