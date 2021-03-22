Court delay in Nova Scotia for former Better Business Bureau Atlantic CEO facing child porn charges

Send this page to someone via email

Peter Moorhouse, who was fired as CEO of the Atlantic Canadian branch for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after RCMP announced he was facing child pornography charges, has had his court case pushed back to May.

Moorhouse, 47, is facing charges of making child pornography, possession of child pornography and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

The former Atlantic BBB CEO was charged following the search of a 35-year-old man’s home in Enfield, which was conducted after police received a complaint.

As a result of the search, Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga was charged with sexual interference and making child pornography.

In the days that followed his arrest, the BBB announced its board had unanimously voted to terminate Moorhouse’s employment with cause.

Rob Pizzo appeared in Shubenacadie provincial court on Moorhouse’s behalf on Monday, where he told the court that the Crown has yet to be assigned.

As a result, Moorhouse’s court date was pushed back to May 10, when he is now scheduled to enter an election or plea.

Moorhouse remains released on strict conditions, which include remaining in his Enfield residence, not possessing a firearm or weapon, or any device capable of accessing the Internet.

He also is not permitted to have contact with Carlos Moraga or anyone under the age of 18, as well as prohibited from attending any public parks, daycare centres, swimming pools, playgrounds, skating rinks, community centres and recreational centres.

