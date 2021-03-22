Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Driver faces charge after sedan crashes in Milton park ‘with children playing’: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Halton Regional Police Service

A man is facing a dangerous driving charge after a single-vehicle crash in broad daylight at a Milton park on Sunday.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say a sedan travelling at a high rate of speed drove onto a pedestrian walkway at Speyer Park on Marks Street around 5 p.m.

The vehicle flipped over after it hit some lamp posts “causing significant damage,” according to police.

Read more: Ontario provincial police expelled from northwestern First Nation

Investigators say there were several families with children playing in the park, none were struck or injured in the incident.

The 31-year-old driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The man has since been released and is expected to appear in court on a future date.

Story continues below advertisement

Police impound Camaro travelling twice the limit east of Hamilton

Hamilton police say they seized a muscle car allegedly travelling almost double the speed limit east of the city on Saturday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the Chevy Camaro was travelling 113 km/h in 60 km/h zone around 3 p.m. on Ridge Road.

A 25-year-old from Mount Hope has had his licence suspended for seven days in connection with the incident.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SpeedingHalton Regional PoliceDangerous Drivinghalton policeMiltonHalton Hillsmount hopeRidge Roadmarks streetspeyer park

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers