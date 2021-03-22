Driver faces charge after sedan crashes in Milton park ‘with children playing’: police

A man is facing a dangerous driving charge after a single-vehicle crash in broad daylight at a Milton park on Sunday.
Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say a sedan travelling at a high rate of speed drove onto a pedestrian walkway at Speyer Park on Marks Street around 5 p.m.
The vehicle flipped over after it hit some lamp posts “causing significant damage,” according to police.
Investigators say there were several families with children playing in the park, none were struck or injured in the incident.
The 31-year-old driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
The man has since been released and is expected to appear in court on a future date.
Police impound Camaro travelling twice the limit east of Hamilton
Hamilton police say they seized a muscle car allegedly travelling almost double the speed limit east of the city on Saturday.
Investigators say the Chevy Camaro was travelling 113 km/h in 60 km/h zone around 3 p.m. on Ridge Road.
A 25-year-old from Mount Hope has had his licence suspended for seven days in connection with the incident.
