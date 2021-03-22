Menu

Crime

Mass gathering in Laval mall parking lot on Sunday results in thousands of dollars in fines

By Travis Todd & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Laval police bust an illegal gathering of over 200 young people in a Laval shopping center parking lot. Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Laval police bust an illegal gathering of over 200 young people in a Laval shopping center parking lot. Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Laval police busted a gathering of more than 200 young people Sunday outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in a Ste-Dorothée shopping centre parking lot.

Police arrived at the Laval mall along Highway 13 at around 8 p.m. to find the large crowd, along with over 100 vehicles.

It took more than 35 police officers over two hours to clear the crowd.

Police officials say they issued 130 fines of $1,500 each  for contravening the province’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Activities organized in a public place are not permitted in red zones under current COVID-19 government safety measures, with limited exceptions for funerals. Beginning on March 26, places of worship will be able to accommodate a maximum of 25 people.

Laval

