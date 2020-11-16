Montreal-area car rallies lead police to issue more than 150 tickets

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police cracked down on drivers gathering in the Greater Montreal area over the weekend, issuing more than 150 tickets.

The sweeping operation targeted car rallies on roads and parking lots last Friday night, according to police.

“During these gatherings, several violations of the Highway Safety Code in connection with modified vehicles, criminal offences concerning dangerous driving, and actions likely to endanger the life and safety of others, were observed,” said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in a statement issued Monday.

More than 200 drivers were stopped during the intervention. A total of 158 tickets were given out, including five for excessive speeding.

The operation was a concerted effort of several police forces, including those from Montreal, Laval, Mascouche and Saint-Jérôme, the SQ said.

Last week, police issued more than 50 tickets to motorists at a vehicle rally. In Laval, as many as 1,000 cars are said to have gathered in the parking lot of a Walmart near Highway 13.

Quebec provincial police say they will continue to keep a close eye on car gatherings.

“We would like to remind drivers that the Sûreté du Québec and the various municipal police services in the greater Montreal area are working closely together to ensure safety on the road network,” the SQ said.