Police issue more than 50 tickets following weekend car rallies in and around Montreal

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said a gathering of modified vehicles in the Montreal area over the weekend resulted in more than 50 tickets being issued.

The SQ said it was first notified of the gatherings on Saturday night.

In Laval, as many as 1,000 cars are said to have gathered in the parking lot of a Walmart near Highway 13.

According to the SQ, the vehicles moved around between the north and south shores as well, as in Montreal.

In a news release, the SQ said it worked in collaboration with several municipal police forces to put an end to the numerous outings on the road network, “whose drivers did not respect the highway safety code.”

Among the drivers intercepted by police, five had their drivers’ permit suspended, four vehicles were seized and two others impounded.

Two people were also arrested on suspicion of personation and obstructing police.

While police did not specify the nature of the infractions for which the tickets were issued, the SQ warned of the dangers of speeding.

“In an urban setting, the risk of being involved in a collision doubles for every 5 km/h over the speed limit,” the SQ said.

Speeding also reduces a driver’s field of vision, reaction time when trying to avoid an impact and the ability to perform avoidance maneuvers, while increasing the risk of skidding and the distance needed to stop.

“Speeding is one of the principal causes behind fatal collisions and collisions resulting in injuries,” the SQ said.

