Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 648 COVID-19 cases, five deaths as health minister urges vigilance

Health officials say Quebecers need to keep doing everything they can to keep cases down and avoid a third wave of the virus.
By Staff The Canadian Press
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, Sunday, March 21, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, Sunday, March 21, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Quebec government is reporting 648 new cases of COVID-19 as well as five more deaths linked to the pandemic on Sunday.

The province says three people died in the past 24 hours, while the other two died between March 14 and 19.

Hospitalizations declined by four to 501, but the number of people in intensive care increased by three to 102.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths, 41,000 more vaccinations

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter that the situation in the province in the last week has been encouraging, but is asking people to stay vigilant.

He said Quebecers need to keep doing everything they can to keep cases down and avoid a third wave of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Health workers gave 28,543 doses of vaccine on Saturday, for a total of 944,793 shots administered since immunization efforts got underway.

Click to play video: 'Quebec hits the gas on COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Quebec hits the gas on COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Quebec hits the gas on COVID-19 vaccine rollout
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDQuebecMontrealCurfew

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers