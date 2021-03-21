Quebec reports 648 COVID-19 cases, five deaths as health minister urges vigilance

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is reporting 648 new cases of COVID-19 as well as five more deaths linked to the pandemic on Sunday.

The province says three people died in the past 24 hours, while the other two died between March 14 and 19.

Hospitalizations declined by four to 501, but the number of people in intensive care increased by three to 102.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter that the situation in the province in the last week has been encouraging, but is asking people to stay vigilant.

He said Quebecers need to keep doing everything they can to keep cases down and avoid a third wave of the virus.

Health workers gave 28,543 doses of vaccine on Saturday, for a total of 944,793 shots administered since immunization efforts got underway.

