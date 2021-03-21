Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 21

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.
Vaccine bookings open to those aged 75+ provincewide on Monday
Those aged 75 and older will be able to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine provincewide beginning Monday.
The government made the announcement on Thursday. The change in eligibility comes earlier than initially planned — it was previously thought that the age requirement would be lowered at the beginning of April.
In some regions, including York, Peel, and Halton, residents aged 75 and older are already able to book a time to receive their shots.
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported a total of 1,791 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
Of those:
- 495 were in Toronto
- 350 were in Peel Region
- 177 were in York Region
- 106 were in Durham Region
- 52 were in Halton Region
Ontario reports nearly 1,800 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths
Ontario reported 1,791 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 328,874.
On Saturday, 1,829 cases were reported, which was the largest single-day increase since Feb. 1.
Eighteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,241.
The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is up slightly from Saturday’s report, when it was 3.6 per cent, and up from last Sunday’s report when it was 3.1 per cent.
Provincial figures showed there are 760 people hospitalized with the virus (down by five), with 305 in intensive care (up by three), 186 of whom are on a ventilator (down by three).
Nearly 41K more vaccine doses administered in Ontario
As of Saturday evening, 1,521,705 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 40,823 from the previous day.
So far, 298,549 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.
According to the federal government, Ontario is set to receive 790,030 COVID-19 vaccine doses this upcoming week — 466,830 Pfizer shots and 323,300 Moderna.View link »
