Edmonton police searching for man after alleged indecent acts

A 30-year-old man is wanted after reports that someone performed indecent acts on the LRT and at a transit terminal earlier this month.

Edmonton police said at around 6 p.m. on March 5 a man riding the Metro LRT line northbound between Central and Bay Enterprise stations was reportedly exposing himself to female passengers.

On March 14 at about 11 p.m., police received another report of a man exposing himself and masturbating in front of a female passenger at the Corona LRT station. Police said the man is believed to have remained at the station after the woman boarded the train.

After an investigation, police said they determined the same man was involved in both incidents. The suspect has been identified as Stanley Jago, 30, who is wanted on two counts of an indecent act.

Jago is described as 5’4″ and about 120 lbs. At the time of the March 5 incident, he was wearing baggy green pants and a hoodie with a sweater over top.

Stanley Jago, 30, is is wanted by Edmonton police for two counts of an indecent act. Edmonton Police Service, Credit

Police believe there may be other incidents involving the man.

Anyone with information about the incidents or Jago’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.