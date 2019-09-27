81-year-old man arrested after indecent act on Edmonton bus

Edmonton police have arrested an 81-year-old man who they were looking for in connection with an indecent act on an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

Edward Benjamin Gladue was arrested Friday morning, after downtown officers received a tip from security personnel working in a commercial building.

It had been reported to police that on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at around 10 a.m. a young teen girl got on the route #3 Cromdale bus at 101 Street and 107 Avenue and noticed a man staring at her for several minutes.

When she looked closer, the girl noticed he was exposing his genitals.

She left the bus at the next stop and reported the incident to police.

Police released an image of the suspect on Thursday, hoping the public could help identify him.

On Friday, EPS said Gladue had been charged with one count of “indecent act in the public presence of one or more persons.”