Crime

Guelph man arrested in indecent act investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 10:12 am
Guelph police have arrested a 26-year-old man.
Guelph police have arrested a 26-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act investigation from last month.

Four young girls were approached by a man on the afternoon of Feb. 19 near a footbridge at Arthur and Norwich streets.

Police said the man had his hands down his pants while telling the girls they were pretty.

Trending Stories

On Monday, police announced a suspect was arrested over the weekend at a home on York Road.

He has been charged with committing an indecent act and will appear in court on June 11. The man was not identified by Guelph police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeIndecent Actguelph indecent actman exposed himselfguelph police idecent act

