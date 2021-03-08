Guelph man arrested in indecent act investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an indecent act investigation from last month.

Four young girls were approached by a man on the afternoon of Feb. 19 near a footbridge at Arthur and Norwich streets.

Police said the man had his hands down his pants while telling the girls they were pretty.

On Monday, police announced a suspect was arrested over the weekend at a home on York Road.

He has been charged with committing an indecent act and will appear in court on June 11. The man was not identified by Guelph police.

