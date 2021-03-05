Menu

Crime

Guelph police investigate 2 similar break-ins at businesses in north end of city

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser.
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are investigating two similar burglaries which were reported at businesses in the north end Thursday morning.

Police say an employee of a business near Silvercreek Parkway North and Woodlawn Road West reported a break-in at around 7 a.m.

They say the bandit(s) smashed a glass door to gain entry before making off with a small amount of money. The damage to the door was estimated to be $2,300.

An hour after the break-in was reported, a citizen reported a similar incident at a business near Silvercreek Parkway North near Speedvale Avenue West.

As was the case in the other break-in, a man smashed a glass door to gain entry before taking a cash register that contained a small amount of money.

Police obtained video surveillance of the suspect in this case.

He is said to be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, grey toque, blue medical mask, olive green backpack and orange gloves. He was riding a black e-bike or scooter.

While the incidents are similar, police are investigating them separately.

