Guelph police investigate 2 similar break-ins at businesses in north end of city

Guelph police are investigating two similar burglaries which were reported at businesses in the north end Thursday morning.

Police say an employee of a business near Silvercreek Parkway North and Woodlawn Road West reported a break-in at around 7 a.m.

They say the bandit(s) smashed a glass door to gain entry before making off with a small amount of money. The damage to the door was estimated to be $2,300.

An hour after the break-in was reported, a citizen reported a similar incident at a business near Silvercreek Parkway North near Speedvale Avenue West.

As was the case in the other break-in, a man smashed a glass door to gain entry before taking a cash register that contained a small amount of money.

Police obtained video surveillance of the suspect in this case.

He is said to be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, grey toque, blue medical mask, olive green backpack and orange gloves. He was riding a black e-bike or scooter.

While the incidents are similar, police are investigating them separately.