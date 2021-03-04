Toronto officer charged after allegedly committing indecent act in Whitby, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have confirmed a member of its own was arrested by Durham Regional Police after allegedly being observed committing an indecent act in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police said in a statement that officers were called to the McKinney Centre area in Whitby on Monday at around 8:40 a.m. after a young woman reported seeing a man commit an “indecent act” while standing outside of his vehicle.

Investigators said a witness then tried to confront the man, who got back into the vehicle and drove off quickly through the parking lot.

He was later found and arrested.

Officers said 33-year-old Ryan Walters was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and an indecent act in a public place.

Toronto police confirmed to Global News Walters is a six-year officer with the service. A spokesperson said he was suspended with pay.

He was released under a promise to appear in court.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1855 or information can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.