N.S. records 6 new COVID-19 cases as March Break ends

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the province’s active case count to 21.

This comes after public health issued an advisory for five potential exposure locations in Central Zone over the past few days, that included grocery stores, the Dartmouth Crossing Costco and a dollar store.

Four of the six new cases are in Central Zone. Three are considered close contacts of previously reported cases and the fourth is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

“The person is self-isolating, as required,” the province notes.

The remaining two cases are in the Eastern Zone. Both are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and are self-isolating.

“Today is the last day of March Break, and kids and teachers head back to school tomorrow. Please remember to keep doing what we have been doing so well all along. Keep our social circles small, follow public health measures and get tested,” said Premier Ian Rankin in a news release.

There were 1,585 tests completed Saturday.

There is currently no one in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

