Ontario reports nearly 1,800 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,791 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 328,874.

“Locally, there are 495 new cases in Toronto, 350 in Peel 177 in York Region and 106 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

On Saturday, 1,829 cases were reported, which was the largest single-day increase since Feb. 1.

A total of 307,403 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,353.Eighteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,241. Read more: Ontario eases some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for bars, restaurants to boost economy More than 49,200 additional tests were completed.The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is up slightly from Saturday’s report, when it was 3.6 per cent, and up from last Sunday’s report when it was 3.1 per cent. More than 49,200 additional tests were completed.The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is up slightly from Saturday’s report, when it was 3.6 per cent, and up from last Sunday’s report when it was 3.1 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 760 people hospitalized with the virus (down by five), with 305 in intensive care (up by three), 186 of whom are on a ventilator (down by three).

As of Saturday evening, 1,521,705 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 40,823. So far, 298,549 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

