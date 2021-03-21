Menu

Health

Ontario reports nearly 1,800 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video: 'Health experts raising concerns about indoor dining in parts of Ontario' Health experts raising concerns about indoor dining in parts of Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: As restrictions in hot spot areas, including Toronto and the Region of Peel, ease to allow outdoor patio dining, some infectious disease experts are concerned about how indoor dining regulations have eased up in other parts of the province. Katherine Ward reports.

Ontario reported 1,791 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 328,874.

“Locally, there are 495 new cases in Toronto, 350 in Peel 177 in York Region and 106 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

On Saturday, 1,829 cases were reported, which was the largest single-day increase since Feb. 1.

A total of 307,403 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,353.Eighteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,241.

Read more: Ontario eases some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for bars, restaurants to boost economy

More than 49,200 additional tests were completed.The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is up slightly from Saturday’s report, when it was 3.6 per cent, and up from last Sunday’s report when it was 3.1 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 760 people hospitalized with the virus (down by five), with 305 in intensive care (up by three), 186 of whom are on a ventilator (down by three).

As of Saturday evening, 1,521,705 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 40,823. So far, 298,549 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

–More to come

Click to play video: 'COVID Alert app failure: ‘A lot of blame to go around,’ said health expert' COVID Alert app failure: ‘A lot of blame to go around,’ said health expert
COVID Alert app failure: ‘A lot of blame to go around,’ said health expert
