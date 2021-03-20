Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Prince Harry shares advice with grieving children in forward of new book

By DANICA KIRKA The Associated Press
Posted March 20, 2021 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'A royal breakdown of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview' A royal breakdown of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview
WATCH: A royal breakdown of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview – Mar 8, 2021

Britain’s Prince Harry has written the forward for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry wrote that losing his mother at age 12 left “a huge hole inside of me,” according to excerpts of the book printed in the Times of London. Diana died in a Paris car accident in August 1997.

“Hospital by the Hill,” by Chris Connaughton, is the story of a young person whose mother worked at a hospital and died during the pandemic. It is being given to children who have experienced similar losses.

Read more: Canadians back Meghan Markle, want no role for Royal Family in Canada: poll

“While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” Harry wrote in the forward. “When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time, I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Harry has on several occasions reflected on the enduring pain he experienced from his mother’s sudden death. He has made mental health awareness a key part of his charitable work.

“We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not,” Harry wrote. “They are always with you, and you can hold on to them forever. I find this to be true.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusPrince HarryPrincess DianaChris ConnaughtonHospital by the Hillprince harry children's bookprince harry forward childrens bookprince harry Hospital by the Hill

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers