Homicide unit takes over after Abbotsford man dies weeks after hang-up 911 call

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide investigators have taken the lead on a case in Abbotsford, after the victim of an incident earlier this month died.

Abbotsford police say emergency crews responded to a hang-up call in the 32300 block of Slocan Drive on March 3.

Paramedics transported an injured man to hospital, who has since succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team called the death “an isolated, contained incident” with no further danger to the public.

2:09 Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found

Advertisement