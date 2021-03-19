Menu

Crime

Homicide unit takes over after Abbotsford man dies weeks after hang-up 911 call

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 11:05 pm
Homicide investigators have taken the lead on a case in Abbotsford, after the victim of an incident earlier this month died.

Abbotsford police say emergency crews responded to a hang-up call in the 32300 block of Slocan Drive on March 3.

Read more: Homicide team called to Richmond, B.C., after 2 people found dead in burned home

Paramedics transported an injured man to hospital, who has since succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team called the death “an isolated, contained incident” with no further danger to the public.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found' Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found
Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found

 

