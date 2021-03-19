Menu

Crime

Homicide team called to Richmond, B.C., neighbourhood Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 2:17 pm
Police tape is up in the area and the road is closed.
Police tape is up in the area and the road is closed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms they have been called to a Richmond, B.C., neighbourhood Friday morning.

Few details are available at this time but investigators are on the scene at Rathburn Drive.

Police tape is up in the area and the road is closed.

Read more: Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found in park

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the same neighbourhood on Feb. 1 but it is unknown at this time if there is any connection.

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating after burnt body found in Burnaby park' IHIT investigating after burnt body found in Burnaby park
IHIT investigating after burnt body found in Burnaby park

More to come…

