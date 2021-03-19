STC not supporting FSIN, James Smith Cree Nation plan to purchase additional vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) said it is concerned about a proposal to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to First Nation communities in Saskatchewan amid the pandemic.

STC said it wants no part of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations’ (FSIN) attempts to fill fridges.

FSIN, along with the James Smith Cree Nation, are working to get more vaccines according to STC, which said the nations are allegedly going through an Ontario woman who said she could connect them to millions of vaccines.

It’s raising concerns for STC officials, who said they’re worried not enough First Nations in the province were consulted on this.

Story continues below advertisement

“In our view there are only 150 to 200 thousand First Nation people in this province,” said tribal chief Mark Arcand.

“It doesn’t make sense when people are trying to purchase 6 million doses.”

1:52 Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina

The rumoured proposal prompted the federal Indigenous Services minister to warn about fraudulent vaccine sales. STC said it does not support FSIN buying additional vaccines.

Arcand said STC stands with the provincial and federal government’s current plans for vaccine rollout.

“It doesn’t sit well with us when these business opportunities are arising and we have no communication, no opportunities to be part of those discussions moving forward,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, FSIN chief Bobby Cameron said this is being spearheaded by James Smith Cree Nation, and the First Nation has asked FSIN not speak about this issue.

When asked about STC not supporting this move, Cameron said, “that’s their decision.”

“We don’t say ‘You’ve got to support this’,” he said. “Every First Nation has the authority to speak on their behalf.”

As for consulting with others, Cameron said that falls on James Smith Cree Nation.

“The chief that spearheaded this vaccine purchase felt he didn’t need or have to consult with anybody until he got to the point where he felt and others that it was a legitimate vaccine purchase,” he said.

Global News reached out to James Smith Cree Nation for comment. No one responded by deadline.

2:11 Exploring the cause of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy amongst Indigenous people Exploring the cause of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy amongst Indigenous people – Mar 9, 2021

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.