Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

MN-S voting rule changes unconstitutional: former National Council president

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Clément Chartier is challenging changes to MN-S's voting rules which would see only registered members able to vote.
Clément Chartier is challenging changes to MN-S's voting rules which would see only registered members able to vote. Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/Global News

Some Métis leaders claim changes to the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s election act are unconstitutional and leave thousands unable to vote in its upcoming election.

The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) has an election slated for May 29.

Changes to the Saskatchewan Métis Election Act were passed by the Métis Nation Legislative Assembly (MNLA) on Feb. 20, only allowing registered members of MN-S to vote on issues pertaining to the organization.

Read more: Métis Nation–Saskatchewan pledges to fund North Battleford shelter facing closure

“Prior to that, any Métis 16 years of age and up would simply show up and swear a declaration that you’re Métis, and then you’re allowed to vote,” said Clément Chartier, former Métis National Council president, speaking to reporters as a concerned citizen Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Chartier, along with three leaders of local MN-S’s and a former MN-S president, filed an application to Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench Thursday, claiming MN-S is being unconstitutional.

“As a result of the Amendments, Métis person will now be required to show proof of citizenship in MN-S to stand for office or vote,” the application reads, further stating to prove citizenship, a Métis person must be registered with MN-S.

To register as a member of the MN-S, applicants must submit a number of documents and apply either at the registry office in Saskatoon, or online.

That includes “documents showing the historical link between each generation of the family from the applicant all the way back to a Métis ancestor within the Métis homeland,” according to MN-S’s website.

“(MN-S) will then determine where the applicant should be approved and a citizenship card granted,” the application states.

Read more: Sask. Métis Nation sues province, alleges repeated failure to consult on land rights

The application claims the three other applicants, Darlene McKay, Gail Johnson and Sheila Andres were not allowed to attend the MNLA and thus were unable to vote on the change.

The application said the MN-S’s constitution grants the right to vote to every Métis person over the age of 16 in the province, and argues this amendment to its election act is unconstitutional.

Story continues below advertisement

“What the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has just done is reverted to being a club, a membership club no longer representing the Métis citizens of this province,” Chartier told reporters.

Global News reached out to the MN-S for comment. No one responded by publication deadline.

Click to play video 'Hotel owner alleges MN-S president didn’t comply with coronavirus safety measures' Hotel owner alleges MN-S president didn’t comply with coronavirus safety measures
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsElectionMetisMetis Nation SaskatchewanMetis National CouncilMN-SSaskatoon Court of Queen's BenchMétis Nation - Saskatchewan ElectionClement ChartierJim DurocherMétis Saskatchewan

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers