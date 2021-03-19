Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Why is COVID-19 hitting more young people? Doctor answers your coronavirus questions

By Pia Araneta Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Why is COVID-19 variant hitting more young people? Doctor answers your coronavirus questions' Why is COVID-19 variant hitting more young people? Doctor answers your coronavirus questions
Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti provides an update on the latest COVID-19 headlines about children starting vaccine trials, the effect of the virus on young adults, and whether or not another lockdown is needed amid the third wave.

Canada is in the midst of finalizing a deal with the U.S. that could send 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine our way. 

Infectious disease expert Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti says this will definitely help Canada’s vaccine rollout efforts. 

“We just need more vaccines to go into arms.” 

Read more: U.S. to send 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada

Now that the U.S. is well on its way to vaccinating its population, we can expect to see additional help from them because of their excess in supply, he adds. 

A rise in COVID-19 cases among younger adults has been reported as Canada potentially enters a third wave

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta to begin Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine rollout March 15; plan for AstraZeneca vaccine released

Chakrabarti says this spike is reflective of high-infection areas like congregate work settings or settings where people have larger families. 

“Younger people tend to be working in factories (and) in food processing plants,” he says, adding that it’s important to get these essential workplaces vaccinated as quickly as possible. 

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions' Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions
Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions – Mar 12, 2021

Moderna has recently begun testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children.

“Getting children vaccinated is a part of the global plan — it’s a much lower-risk group … but it’s still important for us to consider,” Chakrabarti says. 

Read more: A look at when Canada could start administering COVID-19 vaccines to teens, children

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario health experts are calling for a three-week lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants that have been rampant in the province

Chakrabarti says a lockdown might be in order in certain areas — particularly in the Golden Horseshoe region. 

“Everything’s on the table right now for the next couple of weeks.” 

Read more: Should vaccinated people across Canada get certain freedoms? Here’s what health experts say

Similar to routine flu shots, Chakrabarti adds that we can expect to receive COVID-19 booster shots down the track, potentially next season or in a couple of years. 

For more information on current COVID-19 news, watch the full video above.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDVaccineAstraZenecainfectioncovid variantsVaccination RolloutDosesInfection RatesCanada rollout

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers