Vaccine clinics remained open as late-winter blast marched into Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of mainland Nova Scotia Friday as the province got hit with a last-day-of-winter blast that ended in the afternoon.

According to the weather agency, snowfall amounts were expected to total as high as 15 to 25 centimeters for most of Nova Scotia, but the eastern part of the province was forecasted to receive the highest accumulation.

Vaccine clinics

The Public Health Mobile has canceled its community-based COVID-19 testing Friday in Mount Uniacke due to the weather, according to Nova Scotia Health.

Testing will go ahead on Saturday and Sunday.

The Public Health Mobile Unit will be available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 165 (18 Veterans Lane, Mount Uniacke) on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Health also said that in spite of the weather vaccine clinics scheduled for Friday remained opened and was fully staffed.

1:46 Global News Morning Forecast: March 19 Global News Morning Forecast: March 19

Environment Canada also advised drivers to prepare for the “changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

RCMP said traffic was delayed Friday morning on Highway 101 in St. Croix due to a single-vehicle collision.

According to the RCMP, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. and involved a tractor trailer which “rolled over into the median on Highway 101 westbound, near the exit 4 off ramp.”

Snow is falling & collecting on the roads. Motorists, drive to conditions, use turn signals, watch for pedestrians & cyclists. Drive with caution, slow down & give space between yourself & the road user ahead of you. Clear your windows, mirrors & vehicle. 🚔❄️🚗 pic.twitter.com/nmIrsOCszM — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

List of delays and cancelations as of Friday afternoon:

Halifax Transit announced that several routes are on their “snow plan.” Updates can be found here.

Transit Cape Breton said it’s ceasing operations until further notice. Buses are now coming off the road and will be off the streets by noon. Evening operations will be assessed later in the afternoon.

Dalhousie campuses remain open and courses, including those online, are continuing.

Saint Mary’s Univeristy cancels all in-person activities on campus. Virtual classes to continue as scheduled.

Nova Scotia Community College campuses are closed.

All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries will delay opening until 12:00 p.m.

YMCA March Break Camps are open at 8:30 a.m. at both the Community YMCA in Halifax and the John W. Lindsay YMCA in Sackville, NS.

The Museum of Natural History in Halifax has delayed opening until 11 a.m.

CFB Halifax said the opening of Stadacona, HMC Dockyard, Windsor Park, Willow Park is delayed until 10 a.m.

Public Health is cancelling its mobile testing unit in Mount Uniacke due to weather on Friday. Testing will continue on Saturday and Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

HRM service updates:

The Halifax Public Gardens are closed Friday.

Due to the weather and road conditions, collection services of garbage, organics, and recyclables scheduled Friday, March 19 has been delayed until Saturday, March 20.

Openings at many municipal recreation facilities will continue to be delayed, with a possible reopening at 2 p.m.

HRM said that March Break Day Camps at most municipal facilities will be cancelled for the day.

Advertisement