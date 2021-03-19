Menu

Sports

McDavid, Oilers knock off Winnipeg Jets 2-1

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 12:05 am
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Darnell Nurse (25) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Darnell Nurse (25) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Jason Franson/Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Jets had a chance to move into a tie for first in the NHL’s North Division, but the league’s leading scorer had something to say about that.

Connor McDavid scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers picked up a 2-1 win over the Jets.

McDavid now has 20 goals and 58 points in just 33 games.

The win moves the Oilers (20-13-0) into a tie with the Toronto Maple Leafs for top spot in the North.

The Jets (18-10-2) fall to third place, just two points back of both teams.

All of the goals came in the second period, as McDavid opened the scoring 3:53 into the middle frame.  The Jets struck back at the 12:43 mark thanks to Mathieu Perreault’s seventh of the season, a deflection off a Nate Thompson shot.

RELATED: Hextall on Hockey – Fan experience will never be the same

But McDavid wouldn’t let the game stay tied long as just 38 seconds later he put in his 20th of the season which would turn out to be the game-winner.

Laurent Brossoit started in net for the Jets making 19 saves while Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves for the Oilers.

The two teams meet again Saturday night with the pregame show beginning at 7 p.m., and the puck dropping shortly after 9 p.m.

