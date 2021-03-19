McDavid, Oilers knock off Winnipeg Jets 2-1

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets had a chance to move into a tie for first in the NHL’s North Division, but the league’s leading scorer had something to say about that.

Connor McDavid scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers picked up a 2-1 win over the Jets.

McDavid now has 20 goals and 58 points in just 33 games.

The win moves the Oilers (20-13-0) into a tie with the Toronto Maple Leafs for top spot in the North.

The Jets (18-10-2) fall to third place, just two points back of both teams.

All of the goals came in the second period, as McDavid opened the scoring 3:53 into the middle frame. The Jets struck back at the 12:43 mark thanks to Mathieu Perreault’s seventh of the season, a deflection off a Nate Thompson shot.

But McDavid wouldn’t let the game stay tied long as just 38 seconds later he put in his 20th of the season which would turn out to be the game-winner.

Laurent Brossoit started in net for the Jets making 19 saves while Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves for the Oilers.

The two teams meet again Saturday night with the pregame show beginning at 7 p.m., and the puck dropping shortly after 9 p.m.