Downed Iran plane: Families of Edmonton victims demand real truth in wake of final report

By Chris Chacon Global News
Click to play video: 'Families of Flight PS752 victims demand the truth from Iran after final report released' Families of Flight PS752 victims demand the truth from Iran after final report released
Unsettling reaction has poured in over the final report into the downing of Ukraine Airlines flight PS752. More than a year later, the victims' families even the transportation safety board said they've been left with more questions than answers. Chris Chacon reports.

Unsettling reaction poured in Thursday after the final report into the downing of Ukraine Airlines flight PS752 was released.

More than a year later, the victims’ families — even the Transportation Safety Board — are left with more questions than answers.

Read more: TSB says report on Iran plane crash explains what happened, but doesn’t say why

“I’m still waiting for her, honestly. I haven’t believed that she’s really gone.

“It’s just a long nightmare,” said Javad Soleimani, husband of Elnaz Nabiy, who was on flight PS752.

Ever since Soleimani lost his wife Elnaz, he’s been looking for answers.
Javad Soleimani/Global News

The final report from Iran’s civil aviation body blamed “human error” as the reason why the Revolutionary Guard shot down a jetliner minutes after it took off from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year.

All 176 people on board were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others bound for Canada.

The report didn’t provide a detailed explanation or evidence about the underlying factors that caused Iran’s military to fire two surface-to-air missiles at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s TSB says Iran’s final report on Ukrainian flight 752 ‘incomplete’' Canada’s TSB says Iran’s final report on Ukrainian flight 752 ‘incomplete’
Canada’s TSB says Iran’s final report on Ukrainian flight 752 ‘incomplete’

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says Iranian officials failed to provide evidence that a passenger jet was shot down by mistake early last year, leaving key questions unanswered as Iran’s military effectively investigated itself.

It is unusual for the TSB to comment on the results of a report into an incident that took place in another country.

READ MORE: Victims’ loved ones say Iranian report into downing of Ukrainian flight 752 lacks details

“All of the families of the victims are stuck on Jan. 8 because we didn’t have any closure, we don’t know exactly what happened that night,” Soleimani said.

Soleimani and other families now forced to confront their grief again after Iran issued its final report.

Read more: Victims’ loved ones say Iranian report into downing of Ukrainian flight 752 lacks details

Parents of University of Alberta mechanical engineering PhD student Amir Hossein Saeedinia, who also lost his life on the flight, said the report is unacceptable.

Image of
Image of. Chris Chacon/Global News

“I read it page by page, it was a torture to me every page that I read. Their lies to attempt to hide the truth, it made me sad, I cried,” Amir’s father Masoud Saeedinia said.

Click to play video: 'Flight PS752: Remembering the victims of the Iran plane crash' Flight PS752: Remembering the victims of the Iran plane crash

READ MORE: UN investigator says questions remain over whether Iran intentionally downed Ukraine jet

Iran’s report echoes what the Iranian government has claimed for a year that human error caused the tragedy.

“It does not explain any of the underlying factors behind why the missiles were launched at PS752, which is the stated cause of the accident,” Transportation Safety Board Chair Kathy Fox said.

“In short, the report says what happened but it doesn’t answer the why.”

The families said they believe the attack was intentional, but want to know why it happened. They want the Canadian government, Ukraine and other countries to take this matter to the International Court of Justice for real answers.

Read more: Iran plane crash, one year later: 13 victims with ties to Edmonton remembered as brilliant, loving

The Canadian government also appointed a special group of investigators to look into this crash. They are acting separately from the TSB, and are expected to file a report in the coming weeks.

Click to play video: 'Iran plane crash report explains what happened, but doesn’t say why: TSB' Iran plane crash report explains what happened, but doesn’t say why: TSB
Iran plane crash report explains what happened, but doesn’t say why: TSB
University of AlbertaIran Plane crashTransportation Safety BoardTSBCanadian GovernmentPS752Ukraine Airlines flight 752

