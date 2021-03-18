Saskatchewan RCMP charge husband of Cindy MacKay in her death

Send this page to someone via email

Just over a year after her death, the husband of Cindy MacKay has been charged with murder by Saskatchewan RCMP.

MacKay was in medical distress in the Meota area on Feb. 7, 2020, and was taken to hospital, where she died five days later on Feb. 12.

RCMP said they started an investigation after health-care professionals raised concerns following her death. Police have not stated the nature of those concerns.

The investigation concluded on March 18 when the RCMP arrested Michael MacKay in Warman.

He is charged with first-degree murder in his wife’s death.

Michael MacKay, 38, is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday in North Battleford provincial court.

