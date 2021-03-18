Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP charge husband of Cindy MacKay in her death

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 5:23 pm
Michael MacKay, the husband of Cindy MacKay, was charged by Saskatchewan RCMP with first-degree murder just over a year after her death.
Michael MacKay, the husband of Cindy MacKay, was charged by Saskatchewan RCMP with first-degree murder just over a year after her death. File / Global News

Just over a year after her death, the husband of Cindy MacKay has been charged with murder by Saskatchewan RCMP.

MacKay was in medical distress in the Meota area on Feb. 7, 2020, and was taken to hospital, where she died five days later on Feb. 12.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating 3rd homicide of 2021

RCMP said they started an investigation after health-care professionals raised concerns following her death. Police have not stated the nature of those concerns.

The investigation concluded on March 18 when the RCMP arrested Michael MacKay in Warman.

Read more: 2nd-degree murder charge laid after infant boy’s 2020 death in Canora, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with first-degree murder in his wife’s death.

Michael MacKay, 38, is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday in North Battleford provincial court.

