Sask. RCMP charge woman, 34, with second-degree murder and attempted murder

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after an incident in Swift Current earlier this week.

On Thursday night around 11:30 p.m., Swift Current Municipal RCMP responded to the call of an injured woman at an apartment building on the 200 block of 7th Avenue Northwest in Swift Current.

Before she was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the woman told officers there was another injured woman. That woman was found dead inside an apartment building on the 600 block of Chaplin Street.

A third woman was arrested without incident at a home on the 500 block of Colonel Otter Drive in Swift Current early Friday morning at 1:14 a.m.

There was increased police presence at all three locations on Friday during investigation.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit South, Yorkton RCMP General Investigation Section, Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Regina RCMP Forensic Identification Section have completed their examination of the three scenes. The investigation is ongoing.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s service will perform an autopsy of the deceased woman on Monday.

RCMP said Swift Current resident Roxanne Poundmaker has been charged with the second-degree murder of Chasity Poundmaker and the attempted murder of Lucinda Poundmaker.

Roxanne will remain in custody until her next court appearance on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Swift Current provincial court.

