1 new death in Saskatchewan while total COVID-19 infections surpass 31K

Saskatchewan has hit another milestone, surpassing 31,000 total COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began.

According to the provincial government on Thursday, there were 115 new infections and the new seven-day average of daily cases is down from 135 to 128, day-over-day.

This is the lowest average reported since Nov. 13, when it was the same.

The province added one new COVID-19-related death for a total of 411, according to a press release. The recently deceased was reported in the 80-plus age group from the Saskatoon zone.

The provincial government said a total of 568 COVID-19 variant cases have now been detected in Saskatchewan.

As of Thursday, 120 more presumptive variant of concern (VOC) cases were added for a total of 433 which are reported in the far north east (1), Saskatoon (12, central east (6), Regina (368), south central (27) and south east (19) zones, according to a press release.

In addition to the presumptive cases, 135 VOC cases have been confirmed.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 136 patients with COVID-19 — 109 are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,282 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 29,392 following 96 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,872 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 620,536 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 118,195 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingston are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

