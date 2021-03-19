Shaping Saskatchewan: Chief Tammy Cook-Searson

The COVID-19 pandemic is just the latest crisis to hit the Lac La Ronge Indian Band in northern Saskatchewan.
Chief Tammy Cook-Searson has also led her community through devastating wildfires in 2015 and a suicide crisis in 2016.
Heading into the second year of the pandemic, Cook-Searson is staying positive. But she knows there will be fresh challenges.
“I think there will be a lot of issues that we’ll have to deal with later on, especially the mental health, the isolation, just all the issues that come with that,” Cook-Searson said.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of work that we all have to do together,”
