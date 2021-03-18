Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto van attack: Alek Minassian’s sentencing hearing delayed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges' Toronto van attacker found guilty on all 26 charges
WATCH ABOVE (March 23): An Ontario judge has convicted Alek Minassian of 26 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Toronto van attack of April 2018. The 28-year-old said he wasn't criminally responsible because of his autism, but the judge rejected that defence. Eric Sorensen has the reaction and relief from survivors and families of the victims – Mar 3, 2021

TORONTO — The judge presiding over the Toronto van attack case says the court can’t currently move forward on a sentencing hearing for the man found guilty in the rampage.

Justice Anne Molloy says Alek Minassian‘s case will be put over to May 31, at which point a sentencing hearing date may be set.

Read more: Judge refuses to name mass murderer in Toronto van attack verdict, urges ‘careful consideration’

She did not provide a reason for the delay.

Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder earlier this month.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and argued he was not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018 due to autism spectrum disorder.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto van attack trial, verdict gave glimpse into new reality of virtual court cases

Molloy did not accept his argument and found him guilty on all counts.

Minassian’s lawyer has previously said the court may have to await a ruling regarding consecutive sentencing from the Supreme Court before proceeding with his client’s case.

Click to play video: 'Toronto van attack killer convicted on all counts' Toronto van attack killer convicted on all counts
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto crimeToronto Van AttackAlex MinassianAlek Minassian GuiltyAlek Minassian SentencingYonge Steet van Attack

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers