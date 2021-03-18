Alberta premier, health minister to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout at pharmacies

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s premier and health minister are scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at pharmacies on Thursday afternoon.

Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro will be joined by the president of Shoppers Drug Mart and the CEO of the Alberta Pharmacists’ Association for the announcement, which is scheduled to start at noon. Global News will live stream the announcement in this story post.

A news release Thursday morning said the officials will “provide an update on the growing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through participating community pharmacies.”

Alberta is currently in Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout, which includes everyone 65 and older, as well as First Nations, Métis and Inuit born 1971 or earlier.

Currently, there are over 250 pharmacies across the province providing COVID-19 immunizations with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Due to limited vaccine quantities and storage and handling requirements, only select pharmacies are able to participate in the vaccine rollout at this time, according to Alberta Health.

The province has said that distribution at pharmacies will be further expanded as COVID-19 vaccine supply increases.

As of March 16, Alberta had administered 397,492 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 92,081 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

