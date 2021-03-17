Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada has asked U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine help, White House confirms

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video: 'Easing of restrictions due to vaccinations not happening soon' Easing of restrictions due to vaccinations not happening soon
WATCH ABOVE: White House won’t say if Canada’s vaccine request will be granted – Mar 8, 2021

The White House is confirming that Canada has indeed asked the United States for help in procuring COVID-19 vaccine doses.

But press secretary Jen Psaki would only say they are considering the request, not whether the Biden administration has agreed to it.

Read more: Separating noise from signals: How ‘adverse reactions’ to COVID-19 vaccines are investigated

Psaki is repeating what she’s been saying for weeks: that President Joe Biden’s priority is to ensure every American is vaccinated first.

She says the U.S. is still fighting a “war” against COVID-19 and that dealing with the crisis on the home front is still job 1.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Procurement minister says Canada to get at least 36.5M vaccine doses by June' Coronavirus: Procurement minister says Canada to get at least 36.5M vaccine doses by June
Coronavirus: Procurement minister says Canada to get at least 36.5M vaccine doses by June – Mar 5, 2021

Psaki also says the White House understands the importance of making sure as many people around the world can get vaccinated in order to bring the pandemic under control.

Story continues below advertisement

A Bloomberg News report suggests Canada and Mexico will be at the top of the U.S. list when the time comes to begin sharing vaccine doses.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCOVIDJoe BidenWhite Housecovid-19 vaccinescoronavirus vaccinesJen PSakius coronavirus vaccines

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers