Manitoba Hydro strike averted as union considers ‘final offer’

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2034 says it has cancelled a general strike for all its Manitoba Hydro workers originally scheduled to start overnight.
Michael Espenell, IBEW 2034 business manager, confirmed to 680 CJOB early Thursday morning Hydro has sent another offer and the union is reviewing it.
The labour action would have implicated around 2,300 employees, who have already been engaged in rotating strikes for over a week.
