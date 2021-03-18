Menu

Consumer

Manitoba Hydro strike averted as union considers ‘final offer’

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 8:10 am
The Manitoba Hydro logo.
The Manitoba Hydro logo. File / Global News

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2034 says it has cancelled a general strike for all its Manitoba Hydro workers originally scheduled to start overnight.

Michael Espenell, IBEW 2034 business manager, confirmed to 680 CJOB early Thursday morning Hydro has sent another offer and the union is reviewing it.

The labour action would have implicated around 2,300 employees, who have already been engaged in rotating strikes for over a week.

More to come.

