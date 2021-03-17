Manitoba Hydro workers’ union declares general strike

Send this page to someone via email

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2034 says it’s declared a general strike for all its Manitoba Hydro workers effective midnight Thursday.

The labour action will implicate around 2,300 employees, who have already been engaged in rotating strikes for over a week.

“Basically we’ve been forced to declare this labour action as a result of Manitoba Hydro’s unresponsiveness. We asked for a ‘final offer’ as of Saturday, and we’ve still yet to receive one, so we’re in this position,” says Michael Espenell, IBEW 2034 business manager.

“We’re hopeful we can get back to the table and start negotiating something, it’s just been unresponsive to this point, so it’s unfortunate.”

A statement from the union says with assistance from a mediator, the ‘final offer’ deadline was extended to 5:00 p.m. March 17, which has now lapsed.

“We’re hoping we can get through this with minimal disruption to our customers, and it’s just unfortunate we can’t get back to the table and negotiate with the corporation.”

The union says it has now been without a contract for over 26 months.

It has said some of its major proposals included a wage increase reflecting what other Hydro employees received last year, a COVID-19 stipend for front-line members, and a return of three unpaid days of it says was forced on members.

Espenell previously said negotiations were being made difficult due to political interference.

Manitoba Hydro has not responded to Global News’ request for comment, however it previously offered assurances that contingency plans were in place to protect critical infrastructure and emergency services.

Espenell says IBEW members “generate, transmit and distribute all the electricity in the province,” and are responsible for all the generating stations.

