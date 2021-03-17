No injuries in Murray Street shooting: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are investigating what they’re calling a targeted shooting just outside the ByWard Market on Monday night.

Police said Wednesday that officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Murray Street shortly after 11 p.m. on March 15.

No one was injured but police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

When asked about property damage or other details of the shooting, police told Global News no further information will be released to avoid compromising the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

