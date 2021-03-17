Menu

Crime

Ottawa police investigating body found on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 11:03 am
Ottawa police say a body was found near the intersection of Booth Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa police say a body was found near the intersection of Booth Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are investigating after a passerby discovered a body by the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (SJAM) Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa police said shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday that officers had closed down a section of the SJAM between Parkdale Avenue and Booth Street for a “police operation.”

An OPS spokesperson said Wednesday morning that the body was found near the intersection of Boost Street and the SJAM, close to the Canadian War Museum and the Chaudière Crossing over the Ottawa River.

Read more: Ottawa police say missing vehicle key to Richmond homicide investigation

Police have yet to confirm details about the death but said investigators are probing whether foul play was a factor.

Roads were reopened in the area shortly after 7 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

