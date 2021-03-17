‘Armed and dangerous’ Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP say officers are searching for a man who’s considered to be “armed and dangerous” following an attempted murder in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, emergency services were called to a home on Academy Avenue, where they found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.

The man was sent by paramedics to a local hospital in serious condition, police say.

In connection with the incident, investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Brayden Bullock, 20, from Wasaga Beach, for attempted murder.

OPP are urging people not to approach Bullock if he’s found or if his whereabouts are known.

Police say Bullock was last seen immediately after the incident in the area of Morgan Road and Wasaga Sands Drive in Wasaga Beach.

OPP are encouraging Bullock to consult a lawyer and turn himself in to the police. Officers say anyone assisting in harbouring Bullock may face criminal charges for aiding and abetting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.