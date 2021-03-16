COVID-19 outbreak prompts closure of elementary school in east end Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) announced Tuesday the closure of Michelangelo International Elementary School in Rivière-des-Prairies — effective immediately — due to recent cases of COVID-19.

In a news release, the board says the closure is a precautionary measure, based on recommendations issued by Montreal public health authorities.

While the school is closed, online classes are being offered starting March 18. In-person classes are set to resume on March 29, unless health authorities issue new guidelines.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The ESMB says public health is urging all students and their families to get tested for COVID-19.

While most students are considered low risk, allowing them to pursue their daily activities, students in five classes are being told to remain in isolation until March 25.

Story continues below advertisement

The ESMB did not specify the number of COVID-19 cases at the school, nor whether there were any suspected cases linked to variants.

The board maintains public health guidelines are being followed in all its schools.

“The EMSB has been following all COVID-19 safety protocols this calendar year and maintained a low infection rate among students and staff of 1.4 per cent,” the release reads.

“This marks the first time that a school has to be closed.”

2:03 Quebec to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions as pandemic ‘stable’ despite increase in variants: Legault Quebec to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions as pandemic ‘stable’ despite increase in variants: Legault