Traffic

Crash involving children shuts down portion of Calgary’s Macleod Trail

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 8:39 pm
Calgary police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sent a child to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Calgary police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sent a child to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Global News

A multi-vehicle collision on Macleod Trail shut down a portion of the busy thoroughfare Tuesday afternoon, and sent one child to hospital.

According to Calgary police, the crash happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Macleod Trail and 94 Avenue S.E.

Police said there were five people involved, including multiple children, one of which was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The status of the other four people wasn’t known as of 6 p.m.

Macleod Trail was shut down in both directions between Southland Drive and 94 Avenue, police said. According to YYC Transportation, the left turn from southbound Macleod Trail to 94 Avenue was also closed.

The traffic unit was called to the scene to investigate what led to the crash.

