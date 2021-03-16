Kelowna’s The Carbons release new party song, ‘Queensway’

The lyrics to Kelowna’s own rock trio, The Carbons’, latest single feel like a distant memory after a year of lockdowns.

Queensway, an ode to frontman Tomy Thisdale’s first friend in Kelowna leaves you yearning for the days of crowded bars and seeing your favourite local band on stage.

“I moved here about six years ago and I didn’t know a single person,” said Thisdale.

“I would come to the open mic here (O’Flannigan’s Irish Pub) on Thursdays and sometimes karaoke on Mondays and one day a stranger tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Why are you sitting alone at your table?’ And he got me out of my chair and introduced me to everyone. There were at least 50 people in the place and he knew every single person.”

The song was going to be released last year but was put on hold when the lockdowns began last March.

“We were actually going to film the video for this song here (at O’Flannigans) a year ago,” said Thisdale.

“Ever since we decided we are going to keep releasing music because the pandemic is longer than we thought.”

In place of the Irish pub, The Carbons are walking down a quiet Bernard Avenue with people queued up at restaurants wearing masks.

“We aren’t going to stop making music because that’s what keeps us alive,” said Thisdale.

As the temperature warms up, so are The Carbons, the band is working on releasing a new album, Shallow and Deep. For more information about the band and to hear the whole song, visit their website: www.thecarbons.ca

