Saskatchewan’s death toll at 409; 66 more coronavirus variant cases

Saskatchewan added two coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 409, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

One of the recently deceased who tested positive for COVID-19 was reported in their 30s in the Regina zone while the other was in the 80-plus age group and in far north west, according to a press release.

The provincial government added a total of 346 COVID-19 variant cases have now been detected in Saskatchewan.

In addition to the 210 presumptive variant of concern (VoC) cases, government officials said on Tuesday there are 66 new confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 which are reported in the Saskatoon (1), central east (1), Regina (61), south central (1) and south east (2) zones.

There is now a total of 136 confirmed VoC cases in Saskatchewan, with the Regina zone accounting for 90 per cent or 122, officials said.

According to the government on Tuesday, there were 156 new COVID-19 cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 30,883. The new seven-day average of daily cases is up from 132 on Monday to 138.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 138 patients with COVID-19 — 107 are receiving inpatient care and 31 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,292 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number of active cases since Nov. 9, 2020, when there were 1,289.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 29,182 following 161 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,461 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 615,067 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 108,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

