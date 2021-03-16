Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Apex Mountain Resort lands new freestyle ‘landing bag’

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 7:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Air bag helps freestyle skiers progress' Air bag helps freestyle skiers progress
Apex Mountain is taking steps to cement its place as Western Canada's freestyle skiing capital with a state-of-the-art piece of training equipment. The mountain’s new 'landing bag' is the only one of its kind in western Canada.

Freestyle skiers at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton have a new tool to help their developmental progress in the sport.

Members of the mountain’s Freestyle Apex club can now land any jump safely thanks to a new air-inflated landing bag.

Made by Bag Jump in Austria, the landing bag is the only one its kind in western Canada.

READ MORE: Calgary will not host freestyle, snowboard championship

“This new airbag at Apex Mountain Resort is absolutely phenomenal,” Apex Mountain Resort general manager James Shalman told Global News.

“The purpose of this airbag is really to provide a safe landing environment, but both mentally and physically for the athlete,”

By doing that Shalman says an athlete’s progression in the sport will be dramatically increased.

Freestyle Apex head coach Kristi Richards is a former Olympic freestyle skier and was the driving force behind Apex landing the new landing bag.

“There’s about a metre-and-a-half of air in these things,” said Richards.

“This one is 14 metres by 27 metres long, the pitch is at a 26-to-28 degree slope,” Richards said describing the new bag, which cost $100,000.

Click to play video: 'One-on-one with Kristi Richards' One-on-one with Kristi Richards
One-on-one with Kristi Richards – Feb 26, 2016

The Freestyle club used a community futures loan to purchase the bag, and club members describe landing on it as extremely soft and safe.

“It’s a very interesting feeling. It’s kind of like, if you could imagine, it’s a big pillow,” said Patrick Parsons.

“It’s like a cushion to get you going from a trampoline onto the bag, onto the snow. It’s an amazing steppingstone.”

“It’s a great progression piece for us,” said freestyle skier Charlie Roberts.

Click to play video: 'Penticton freestyle skier wins double gold at 2019 Canada Winter Games' Penticton freestyle skier wins double gold at 2019 Canada Winter Games
Penticton freestyle skier wins double gold at 2019 Canada Winter Games – Mar 4, 2019
For Roberts, who lost a front tooth during a bad landing, the bag is a big asset because it removes the mental barrier of serious injury for him.“Try it out here first, know that I got it and I can go bring it on to the real snow,” Roberts said.That confidence will help freestyle skiers like Roberts progress through the sport quicker as they try and land more and more complicated jumps.However, don’t head to Apex expecting to attempt some big air over the big bag yourself, as it’s for competitive freestyle skiers only.
