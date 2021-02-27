Menu

Canada

South Okanagan ski resort closes following fatal accident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 27, 2021 2:52 pm
On its Facebook page, Baldy Mountain Resort said “it is with great pain we report the passing of a wonderful, caring, gentle and valued Baldy family member, from a terrible accident yesterday.”.
A ski resort in B.C.’s Southern Interior has temporarily closed its doors following what it called a fatal accident on Friday.

Located near Oliver, Baldy Mountain Resort said on its Facebook page that “it is with great pain we report the passing of a wonderful, caring, gentle and valued Baldy family member, from a terrible accident yesterday.

“We are all devastated. The intense emotions we feel are beyond comprehension. We cannot begin to grasp the overwhelming pain and sorrow the family is going through right now. We know there are no words to comfort them.”

The resort did not say who the person was or how they died.

“Everyone at Baldy is working diligently with the authorities on this situation, following their directions and complying with their requests,” the resort said.

“We will be closed today as they pursue their investigation. Further scheduling updates will be provided on our website and social media.

“At this time, we ask for your patience and understanding while we deal with this tragic situation. We kindly ask you to respect the grief the family is going through. Please keep your posts kind and respectful.

“Thank you all for your understanding.”

To see the latest details, visit Mount Baldy’s website.

